MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRC Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

MRC Global Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after buying an additional 322,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 9.9% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 69.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $761.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. MRC Global has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.