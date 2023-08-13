MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRC Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global
MRC Global Price Performance
Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $761.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. MRC Global has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.90.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
About MRC Global
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MRC Global
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.