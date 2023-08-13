Analysts Set Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Target Price at $36.20

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $25,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,409,699.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,103,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,714,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $157,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MLYS opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

