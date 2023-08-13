Analysts Set Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Target Price at $36.20

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,103,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,714,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $157,000.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MLYS opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $21.98.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.