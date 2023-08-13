iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 19,947 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,877 put options.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $104.32.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after buying an additional 848,120 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 62,021 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.