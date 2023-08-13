iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 19,947 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,877 put options.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $104.32.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
