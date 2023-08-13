Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BASFY shares. BNP Paribas cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Basf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Basf had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

