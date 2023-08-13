Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $14.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $96,311,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,309,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

