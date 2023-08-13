Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Receives C$5.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

About Osisko Mining

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.96. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$4.53.

(Get Free Report

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.