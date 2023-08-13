Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

QTRX stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $940.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Quanterix by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

