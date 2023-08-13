Alcoa Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 29,325 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,097 call options.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 23.9% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 97,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alcoa by 9.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $9,118,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $323,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

