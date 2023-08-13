Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.45). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS.

BEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $25.55 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

