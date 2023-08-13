LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised LegalZoom.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.86.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LZ opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 386,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 929,585 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

