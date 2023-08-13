Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.56. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

