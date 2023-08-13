Beam Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.90) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 106.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 156,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

