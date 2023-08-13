Wedbush Weighs in on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.77. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,202,848 shares in the company, valued at $237,124,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,127,589 shares of company stock worth $58,340,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

