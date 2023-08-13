StockNews.com Upgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to “Hold”

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 853,797 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

