Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $52.61 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

