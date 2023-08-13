StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.31. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
