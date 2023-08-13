StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.31. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.