StockNews.com Downgrades CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Hold

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNHI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

