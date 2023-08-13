Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $18,751,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after acquiring an additional 273,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

