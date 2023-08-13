Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,667,087 shares of company stock valued at $330,044,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.