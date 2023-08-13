StockNews.com Downgrades CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) to Sell

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 12.7 %

CVM stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 353.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 43.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.