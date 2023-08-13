StockNews.com Downgrades CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) to Sell

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
CEL-SCI Trading Down 12.7 %
CVM stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.54.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEL-SCI
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.