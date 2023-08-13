StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 3.9 %

NNVC opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.15. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

