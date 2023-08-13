StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Up 3.9 %
NNVC opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.15. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.92.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
