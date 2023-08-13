StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

ARGO stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $38,957,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth about $23,090,000.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

