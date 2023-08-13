StockNews.com Downgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Hold

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Shares of IT opened at $339.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.92.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock worth $7,046,544. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

