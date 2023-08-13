SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

SEAS opened at $51.43 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $515,600. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.