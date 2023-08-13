Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.60.

WSP Global Trading Up 2.3 %

WSP Global stock opened at C$187.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$175.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$174.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$143.66 and a 12-month high of C$187.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

