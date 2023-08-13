Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.21.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHR. CIBC reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.
