Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 256.45% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. On average, analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VVOS opened at $0.35 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 455.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.