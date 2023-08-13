Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.13.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
FOCS stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
