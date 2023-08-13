Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FOCS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,451,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4,332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,240,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,117 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,907,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,195,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,812,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Free Report

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.