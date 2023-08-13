Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on H. CIBC dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.25.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$36.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.65. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$30.87 and a 12-month high of C$40.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

