Barclays Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$26.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.38.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.39. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$15.61 and a 12-month high of C$21.90. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

