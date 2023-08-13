Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$43.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.60. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$23.46 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

