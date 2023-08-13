Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$22.57 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$17.02 and a 12-month high of C$25.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

