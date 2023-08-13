Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Shares of FTT opened at C$43.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.60. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$46.30. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

