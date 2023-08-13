Barclays Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$43.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of GWO opened at C$39.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market cap of C$37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$40.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

