TD Securities Boosts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$6.50

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$5.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered VerticalScope from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

VerticalScope Trading Down 2.0 %

VerticalScope Company Profile

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$2.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.52.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

