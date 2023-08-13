Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins set a C$39.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$40.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 42.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$2,391,204.58. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

