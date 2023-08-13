Bank of America Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.79.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

