Royal Bank of Canada Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWO. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

TSE:GWO opened at C$39.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a market cap of C$37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$40.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$2,391,204.58. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.