TD Securities Increases K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$43.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KBL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

TSE:KBL opened at C$34.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.59. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$26.53 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$366.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of C$70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.6691213 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.39%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

