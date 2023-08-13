National Bankshares Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$18.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.14.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$20.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -218.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

