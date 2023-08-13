Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 687.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

