CIBC Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$15.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.14.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$12.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$11.85 and a one year high of C$20.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

