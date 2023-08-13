T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $11.00.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.