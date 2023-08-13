Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $175.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.25. Celsius has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $178.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 432.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

