Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $35.09

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

