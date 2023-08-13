Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $5.77

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

ANGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Angi by 1,126.0% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,317,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,210,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 960,834 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 949,412 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 850,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 1,453.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 802,201 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

