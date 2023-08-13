Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $114.71

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

