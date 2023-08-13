Analysts Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price at $245.67

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $225.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

