Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $83.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $444,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $66.60 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $113.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 156.91 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.