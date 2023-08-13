Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) PT at C$92.55

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.55.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$85.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.96. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$74.36 and a twelve month high of C$90.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a return on equity of 831.63% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.6490179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

